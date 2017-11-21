JioChat hosts country’s first skill-based learning channel

The programme aims to cater to a “neglected market” and provide them with real world skills to at least “50 million learners in five years”. The programme aims to cater to a “neglected market” and provide them with real world skills to at least “50 million learners in five years”.

Users of Reliance Jio will now have easy access to skill-based learning on their mobile. With JioChat hosting the channel called Millionlights, users will gain entry to the world of learning essential skills online in order to secure jobs.

“We take pride in the fact that this initiative will empower millions of lives. Our vision is to give access to relevant content which is curated and that helps up-skill our subscribers,” Millionlights CEO Akshat Shrivastava said.

The channel’s content are sourced from Microsoft, RedHat, Saylor and other global initiatives. Through JioChat, users will get instant replies on queries related to skills, career prospects and improvement of employability. Millionlights has collaborated with an OTT provider YuppTV to foster open source education.

The programme aims to cater to a “neglected market” and provide them with real world skills to at least “50 million learners in five years”.

“Millionlights believes that just certification will not create a knowledge economy. An entire system has to be evolved where certification is the end result of learning outcomes. The program proposes to add significant value to the process through their teaching methodologies and industry led partnerships,” said a release by the channel.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd