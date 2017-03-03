Seven students caught giving exam at construction site in Jharkhand

The raiding team had to scale a wall to spot the students who should have been at their examination centres at the Adivasi Bal Vikas Vidyalaya, Ratu. (Express photo) The raiding team had to scale a wall to spot the students who should have been at their examination centres at the Adivasi Bal Vikas Vidyalaya, Ratu. (Express photo)

A raiding team of the education department officials and the police caught seven students giving their exam at a house under construction in Jharkhand. The students’ question papers, answer sheets, mobile phones and syllabus books were seized and an investigation is in process.

The students were found to be accompanied by their parents. The raiding team had to scale a wall to spot the students who should have been at their examination centres at the Adivasi Bal Vikas Vidyalaya, Ratu. Other than the items seized, there were eatables and soft drinks at the spot. The school head claimed innocence and said that he was not aware of how the question papers and answer sheets found their way outside the exam centre.

“The matter will be thoroughly investigated. Those guilty will face strict action. Taking question paper and answer sheets outside the examination hall is a very serious offence,” Education Minister Neera Yadav said. She added that the public’s faith in the education system will not be broken.

This is not the first time that such an event has occurred in the state. In matriculation exams themselves a total of 175 students were caught cheating. At the intermediate level the number of cheating cases in exams is as high as 163. In most of these cases, the use of unfair means had been reported, especially from the Palamu district of the Chhatarpur sub-division.

