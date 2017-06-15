JAC Class 12th intermediate results 2017 to be declared on June 17 at jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in

JAC 12th result 2017 will be announced on the official websites JAC 12th result 2017 will be announced on the official websites

JAC 12th result 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream result 2017 on June 17. Once announced, the students can check their grades on the official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic and examresults.net. The JAC Class 12 Intermediate Arts examination were conducted from February 18 to March 7 this year. The results of commerce and arts streams were announced on May 30.

The pass percentage this year for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent while it is 60.09 per cent for the commerce stream. This is much lower than last year’s pass percentages of 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

JAC 12th result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official result websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links ‘Intermediate Examination Result 2017’ for Arts stream.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and security code

Step 4: Click ‘submit’ to check your detailed grades.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

About 3,26,107 students have appeared for the state class 12 board exams

Last year, the Arts stream result showed a dip as against with the pass percentage stood at 74.19 per cent. The girls registered 76.32 per cent while boys scored a total pass percent of 71.33 per cent.

The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd