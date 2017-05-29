Jharkhand JAC class 12 intermediate results 2017 to be announced tomorrow

Jharkhand JAC class 12 results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017. Jharkhand JAC class 12 results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017.

Jharkhand JAC class 12 results 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results for the class 12 intermediate examinations of the science and commerce streams tomorrow after 2 pm. Students who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results from the official websites (check steps below to know how).

The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017. The practicals for the Intermediate exams were held from March 10 to March 24, 2017. About 3,26,107 students have appeared for the state class 12 board exams.

The Council will also declare the results for the class 10 matriculation exams 2017 tomorrow.

Sites where the results can be accessed:

jac.ac.in

jharresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Steps to download the Jharkhand JAC intermediate class 12 results 2017:

– Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results.

– Select the Class 12 intermediate results.

– Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd