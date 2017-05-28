Jharkhand JAC class 10 HSC results 2017 to be declared on May 30

Jharkhand JAC class 10 HSC results 2017: The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017. Jharkhand JAC class 10 HSC results 2017: The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017.

Jharkhand JAC class 10 HSC results 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council will release the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate class 10 board exams on Tuesday May 30, 2017. Candidates can check their results from the boards official websites once they have been announces and check this page to stay updated.

The results will likely be out by 3.30 on Tuesday. The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

Last year, the results were announced on May 20 and boys had fared better than girls. Boys had a pass percentage of 70.03 while girls had a pass percentage of 65.03. The overall pass percentage was 67.54, which was 7.20 per cent lower than the previous year.

Steps to download the Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017:

– Visit the official JAC website (jac.nic.in).

– Click on the link JAC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– The result will be displayed.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

