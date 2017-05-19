Jharkhand JAC class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow, check dates here

Jharkhand JAC class 10 results 2017: Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exams. Jharkhand JAC class 10 results 2017: Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Jharkhand JAC class 10 results 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results for the class 10 secondary examinations soon. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

According to the Financial Express, the results are likely to be out tomorrow. The class 10 board exams were conducted in the state from February 18, 2017 and over 4 lakh students appeared and ended with the Sanskrit paper on March 1, 2017.

The class 12 exams were also conducted in the state from February 18, but they ended on March 7 with the Computer Science and Anthropology papers.

Last year, the results for the class 10 Jharkhand board exams were declared on May 20 and the overall pass percentage stood at 67.54, which was 7.20 per cent lower than the previous year. Boys had outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 70.03, while girls scored 65.03 per cent.

Steps to download the Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017:

– Visit the official JAC website (jac.nic.in).

– Click on the link JAC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– The result will be displayed.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

