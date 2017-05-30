JAC result 2017: Jharkhand board Class 10th matric results 2017 to be declared at jac.nic.in

JAC result 2017: The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017. JAC result 2017: The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017.

JAC result 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council will soon declare the results for the Secondary class 10 board exams on Tuesday May 30, 2017 after 2 pm. Students can check their results from the board’s official websites once they have been announced and check this page to stay updated.

The results are likely to be declared before 3.30 pm. The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017 to March 1, 2017 in which over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the papers.

Last year, the JAC results were released on May 20 and boys had fared better than girls. Boys had a pass percentage of 70.03 while girls had a pass percentage of 65.03. The overall pass percentage was 67.54, which was 7.20 per cent lower than the previous year.

Steps to download the JAC result 2017:

– Visit the official JAC website (jac.nic.in).

– Click on the link JAC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– The result will be displayed.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

