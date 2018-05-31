Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th results 2018: Inter (Science, Commerce) result by June 7, 10th result before June 10

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of Class 10 and 12 (Science and Commerce) examination before June 10. Arvind Pratap Singh, chairman, JAC said that the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination will be declared before June 7, followed by the results of Class 10 examination which will come by June 10.

This year, around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the class 10 examination that was scheduled from March 8 to March 21, 2018.

Once released, the students can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: How to check

– Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results.

– Select the Class 12 intermediate, class 10 results

– Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same.

– Results will be appeared on your screen

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

