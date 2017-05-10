Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 exams 2017: Results to be declared on March 30

Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017: The class 10 exams ended with Sanskrit on March 1, 2017. Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017: The class 10 exams ended with Sanskrit on March 1, 2017.

Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results for the class 10 and 12 state board exam results on May 30. Students who have appeared for the Secondary and Intermediate examination can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

The class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted from February 18, 2017. The secondary exams began with Commerce, Home Science, IIT, ITS, HEL, MAE, SEC, RET, BAW and TAT while the first intermediate exam this year was the Compulsory Core Language which was either Hindi or the regional language. The class 10 exams ended with Sanskrit on March 1, 2017 while the class 12 exams carried on till March 7, the last exams being Computer Science and Anthropology.

Last year, the Jharkhand results were declared on May 20 and 67.54 per cent students had passed the exam. The boys had secured a pass percentage of 70.03 per cent, while girls had a pass percentage of 65.03 per cent.

Steps to download the Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 results 2017:

– Visit the official JAC website (jac.nic.in).

– Click on the link JAC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– The result will be displayed.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

