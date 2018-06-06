JAC 12th Results 2018: The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. JAC 12th Results 2018: The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

JAC 12th Results 2018: The results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) intermediate examination 2018 will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) tomorrow, on June 7. All those students who had appeared for the examination this year will be able to check their respective results at the official websites — jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result declaration date for the Arts stream is not yet confirmed. Last year, the results were declared on May 30 for both the streams. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed to the indianexpress.com, that the results will be released at 12 pm tomorrow.

In 2017, the pass percentage for Class 12 science stream was 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream was 60.09 per cent. This was much lower than 2016’s pass percentages of 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination this year. For Class 12, the first paper was begin with geology and music on March 8 and will end with computer science and anthrology paper on March 27.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Results 2018: When and where to check

JAC will be releasing the results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination tomorrow, on June 7 at 12 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the same at the official websites — jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. Apart from it, the result will also be available at indianexpress.com. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. The pass percentage of boys was 69.19 per cent and for girls it was 74.02 per cent. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.

About JAC

The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.

