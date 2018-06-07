Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2018: Pass percentgae dips by 4%

JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent

JAC 12th results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the results of Class 12 science and commerce streams on Thursday. The names of toppers would be announced at a later stage. The JAC said that the results were being released to ensure that students did not face problems, as the results of IIT-JEE were likely to be announced by June 10. The arts stream results, as is done every year, would also be announced later. Further, the Class 10 results are also likely to be announced within the next four days, the JAC said.

In a press conference at JAC headquarters, Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent. “A total of 93,781 students had registered for the examinations and 93,405 had actually appeared. Out of them, 16,618 passed in the first division,” he said.

Singh further said, “This is the first phase of the result. We were aware of the problems that our students might have had to face in case our results were not announced, because IIT-JEE results are to be announced by June 10, as per information.”

Compared to last year, the pass percentage has fallen by around four percent. The dip is for the second consecutive year. In 2016, the pass percentage in science was over 58 per cent, which came down to 52.36 per cent in 2017. Officials said that this year special measures like installation of CCTV cameras at the centres and online procedure for admit card were implemented to prevent malpractices and copying. Among districts, Palamu had the best pass percentage of 65.17 per cent, while Chatra recorded the worst pass percentage of only 21.37 per cent.

The situation in the commerce stream was slightly better with an overall pass percentage of 67.49 per cent. The best performing district was Simdega with a pass percentage of 86.55 per cent, while Sahebganj scored worst with a pass percentage of 39.85 per cent. In commerce stream, the total number of students appearing for the examinations was 40,244. The pass percentage this year recorded an increase of around seven per cent, compared to 2017 results, when the total pass percent was around 60 per cent.

