Jharkhand 12th result 2018 Date and Time: JAC to declare Class 12 (Science, Commerce) result on June 7 at jac.ac.in

JAC 12th result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on June 7. Confirming to the indianexpress.com, Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh said, “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow, June 7, 2018 at the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.” Apart from it, the result will also be available at indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examination is expected to be declared before June 10, mentioned the official. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the matric examination that was scheduled from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

JAC Class 12 results 2018: How to check

– Visit the official website

– Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results

– In the new window, fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same

– Results will be appeared on your screen

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

