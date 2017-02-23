Foundations laid for three medical colleges in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday separately laid the foundations of three medical colleges in Palamau, Hazaribagh and Dumka. (Representational Image) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday separately laid the foundations of three medical colleges in Palamau, Hazaribagh and Dumka. (Representational Image)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday separately laid the foundations of three medical colleges in Palamau, Hazaribagh and Dumka. Terming the day as historic, the chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda to help improve health facilities in the state.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“While the Centre is spending 60 per cent, the state’s contribution is 40 per cent,” he said.

Stating that for the first time in 45 years new medical colleges were coming up in the region, he said medical colleges would also be opened in Bokaro, Chaibasa and Koderma.

Das said the government was providing 329 ambulances to panchayats to improve health services in villages.