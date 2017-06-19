JAC 12th (Arts) result 2017 date and time: Check results online at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic

Latest News
JAC 12th result 2017: Once announced, the students can check their grades on the official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic and examresults.net. The JAC Class 12 Intermediate Arts examination were conducted from February 18 to March 7 this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 19, 2017 11:11 am
12th result, jac, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic, examresults.net JAC 12th result 2017: The pass percentage this year for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent while it is 60.09 per cent for the commerce stream
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream result 2017 on June 20. This year, a total of 3, 26,107 students have appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1, 87,610 from arts.

Once announced, the students can check their grades on the official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic and examresults.net. The JAC Class 12 Intermediate Arts examination were conducted from February 18 to March 7 this year. The results of commerce and science streams were announced on May 30.

The pass percentage this year for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent while it is 60.09 per cent for the commerce stream.

JAC 12th result 2017, here’s how to check
Step 1: Log on to the official result websites
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links ‘Intermediate Examination Result 2017’ for Arts stream. A new page will open
Step 3: Enter your roll number and security code
Step 4: Click ‘submit’ to check your detailed grades.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Board will announce the revaluation/ compartment exam dates soon after the publication of the result. Read | JAC Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2017. Click here

Last year, the arts stream result had gone low with 74.19 per cent students passed the exam. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.

