JEMAT 2017: Results to be declared today at jemat.eadmissions.net

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal is likely to release the result of the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official admission portal of the university.

The university has announced that the results for the written examination will be declared “around July 21, 2017”. The exam was conducted on Sunday July 16 this year and candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, MHA and AICTE approved PG diploma programmes at various management institutions across West Bengal.

Candidates will be required to appear for the group discussion, personal interview and counselling sessions after the declaration of the results in order to secure their seats.

Steps to check JEMAT 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (jemat.eadmissions.net).

Step 2: Click on the link for the JEMAT 2017 results.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

