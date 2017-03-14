IIT JEE main 2017 exam: Download admit cards at jeemain.nic.in

JEE main 2017: The exam will be conducted on April 2, 2017. JEE main 2017: The exam will be conducted on April 2, 2017.

JEE main 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) Main 2017. Candidates can download the admit card from the official JEE Main website.

The exam will be conducted on April 2, 2017 and students need to have at least 75 per cent to qualify for the paper. The class 12 board marks, however, will not be counted while calculating the JEE Main score.

Important Dates:

Offline examination for JEE(Main) paper 1 (BE/BTech)- April 2, 2017

Online examination for JEE(Main) paper 1 (BE/BTech)- April 8, 9, 2017

Offline examination for JEE(Main) paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning)- April 2, 2017

Steps to download the admit card

– Go to the official website for JEE Mains (jeemain.nic.in)

– On the homepage, click on the link that shows “Admit card”.

– Enter application number and password in the fields provided.

– Click on the “submit” button.

– The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same which you will need to carry to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

