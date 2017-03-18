JEE Main 2017: Online exam centre adress wrongly printed, check here

JEE Main 2017: The address for Viva College of Diploma Engineering and Technology has been wrongly printed. JEE Main 2017: The address for Viva College of Diploma Engineering and Technology has been wrongly printed.

JEE Main 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE) Main 2017. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based (online) JEE main exam on April 8 and 9, 2017 should take note that the addresses one of the exam centres has been wrongly printed on candidates’ admit cards.

The address for Viva College of Diploma Engineering and Technology, which was the exam centre for a number of candidates appearing for the computer based exam, has been wrongly printed as “C-4, Wagle Industrial Estate, Nr. Mulund (w) Check Naka, Thane West, 400604, Thane, Maharashtra, India”. The CBSE has corrected the mistake and has informed the candidates through SMS and email.

Read | JEE Main 2017: Admit cards available, check exam schedule and other details

The correct address for the same is ” Bolinj, Near D-Mart, Virar West- 401303, Thane, Maharashtra, India”. The wrong address was printed for candidates with roll numbers 56000532 to 56000649 who were appearing for the paper on April 8 and roll numbers 56001404 to 56001520 whose exam was scheduled for April 9, 2017.

Candidates should be informed that the mistake has been rectified and they can download the revised admit card from the official JEE main website form March 21, 2017.

For more stories on JEE Mains, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd