JEE Main 2017: CBSE changes venue of four exam centres, check here

JEE Main 2017: The online examination will take place on April 8 and April 9, 2017. JEE Main 2017: The online examination will take place on April 8 and April 9, 2017.

JEE main 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rectified the addresses of exam venues for both offline and online Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017 in certain centres.

“All these candidates are being informed for change/rectification of centre address through SMS/email,” an official release by the CBSE said. The JEE main written exam will be held on April 2, 2017 while the online examination will take place on April 8 and April 9, 2017.

Here is the list of change address:

Those appearing on April 2 offline mode-

For those in online mode-

These candidates have to download their revised admit card from the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nic.in

Steps to download the JEE Main 2017 admit card

– Go to the official website for JEE Mains (jeemain.nic.in)

– On the homepage, click on the link that shows “Admit card”.

– Enter application number and password in the fields provided.

– Click on the “submit” button.

– The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same which you will need to carry to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

