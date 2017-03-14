JEE Main 2017: Avoid these common mistakes to crack the exam

JEE Main 2017: In order to give your best shot, you need to implement the right technique. JEE Main 2017: In order to give your best shot, you need to implement the right technique.

JEE Main 2017: The countdown for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering college admissions has begun. With less than a month left for the highly competitive entrance exam, students are fighting tooth and nail to crack JEE to pursue engineering courses in top-notch institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, and other centrally funded technical institutions across the country.

So, if it is your dream to bag a seat in one of these prestigious institutions in the country, then it is mandatory to perform exceedingly well in the JEE Main, which begins in April 2017.

By now, it is expected from students to have finished their concept-building phase and have mastered all areas of the competitive test. In order to give your best shot, you need to implement the right technique. Opting wrong methods during preparation will affect your progress and accumulate stress which can affect your overall performance.

Below are the most common mistakes that students must avoid during JEE Main preparation:

Do not lose focus on conceptual understanding:

It has been observed that students prefer method-based approach rather than applying a conceptual understanding over the questions. Initially, this approach might serve the purpose, but it can become quite detrimental for students because many a times, despite being framed on similar lines, a slightly off-patterned question becomes difficult to understand. Thus, it is always advised to apply concepts in each and every question that you solve.

Do not ignore the basics:

Students often make their preparations synonymous to studying with an exhaustive combination of reference books and study material. More than 70 per cent of the questions are either from NCERT or are an extended version of its learnings. Students should primarily stick with NCERT course books and head towards reference books only upon its completion.

Also, Class 11 syllabus constitutes a substantial portion of the JEE exam. Ensure that you revise its topics simultaneously along with your Class 12 syllabus. If an examination is fast-approaching, identify the recurring Class 11 questions from previous year’s question papers and specifically revise those topics.

Be confident and don’t doubt yourself:

This possibly is the biggest blunder that students make during the preparation. Giving room to doubts directly increases hesitation and leads to lack of confidence. Trust yourself and your abilities. Develop a positive mind-set. To do so, implement a goal-oriented strategy. For students that are not able to deal with this problem must set long goals initially. Moving forward, successively decrease the time period between. However, this activity should not be done during the last 15 days before the examination.

Avoid falling into traps:

When students practice similar questions too often, they develop a tendency to identify and solve them as per their self-interpretation. MCQ questions are often framed in a deceptive manner. Ensure that you read and understand the questions properly before attempting them. Also, avoid silly mistakes.

After performing well in mock drills and practice papers, students, to a certain degree, become overconfident. This results in careless mistakes and wasting a substantial amount of time in rechecking calculations. Do not lose your focus while solving a question. This will help you ensure that the solution has been correct at each and every step.

Additionally, during an examination, students tend to avoid long questions in fear of losing crucial time. Contrary to this popular belief, the long text questions are often easier to solve and will help you save time for revision. So, do not ignore or give them a miss.

Do not rush to complete your syllabus before time:

Students putting a lot of efforts during their early preparations are often seen slacking as the examination approaches. This pattern is more dominant in self-studying students that have no mentor. As a result, their performances drop severely. This also increases conceptual doubts later and makes time management exceedingly difficult during the final week. Completing syllabus before time is not an assurance of success. Students must constantly practice in order to increase retention and enhance their skill set in terms of speed and calculation.

