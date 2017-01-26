IIT JEE mains 2017: Know how students are preparing

Students are keeping a balance between their JEE preparation and Board exam 2017 Students are keeping a balance between their JEE preparation and Board exam 2017

With just two months to go for the IIT JEE mains examination 2017, students are all geared up to give their best shot. The exam, which will be conducted on April 2, comes under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and will consists of 90 questions on physics, chemistry and mathematics.

While many students are done with their first round of revision, others are still working day and night on their weak subjects. “Ever since the notification was released, I am giving four hours for the JEE preparation. But since the exam is falling during board exams, I have to now balance out between the entrance and board exam preparation,” says Vishvesh Rai, a class 12 student from GM school, Gorakhpur.

As soon as science students step in Class 11, most get enrolled in coaching classes for guidance. “I have school in the morning and tuition classes in the evening. The only time I get to study for the JEE mains is at night. There is silence and therefore I can concentrate,” says Harshit Sharma from Ascham Scottish school, Noida. Sharma has also made small notes for important chapters that he keeps mugging up. “Formulas always fetch you marks in maths. I have prepared some notes that will help me revise during the last day,” he says.

Some of his friends have stopped going to schools to save time. “My friend feels that since the school teachers are almost done with the syllabus, it is better to do self-study. In case of some query, he messages them,” says he.

Another bright student, Abhishek Singh from Ryan International school, Noida is relying heavily on NCERT. “If you’ve prepared well for the boards, you have pretty much covered the JEE mains syllabus,” says Singh.

However, there are many who feel that it is better to only focus on one exam at a time. “I’ve been preparing for JEE since class 11,” says Naman Yadav, another class 12 student from RIS, Noida. “But since you have to score a minimum of 75 per cent in your boards to qualify for the entrance exam, I am focusing on Class 12 exams. When I’ll finish revision, I’ll get back to this,” says Yadav.

When asked about what he finds most difficult about the paper, Naman answered that physics gives him nightmare while he is has strong hold on chemistry. “Most of the chemistry questions in JEE are based on the NCERT class 12 syllabus. So while preparing for the boards, we manage to cover this subject quite easily,” he says while adding that he is religiously concentrating on one mock test a day.

Besides NCERT, the students are also taking help of I.E. Indrov and H.C Verma for physics, Arihant publishers and RD Sharma for maths and NCERT for chemistry. Ajay Antony, a course director for JEE training at TIME, recommends that aspirants should “embark in a series of modal examinations which mimic the actual JEE paper”.

