JEE main 2017: Answer keys, OMR sheets to be displayed from April 18

JEE main 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification about the answer keys and answer sheets of the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) main 2017 which was conducted on April 2.

The Board announced that the OMR sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who have appeared for Paper 1 will be displayed from April 18 to 22, 2017. Candidates who wish to recall their responses during the exam can find the same on the JEE main website.

The CBSE also announced that the answer keys for both online and offline exams will be available after April 18 till April 22, 2017. Those who wish to check their answer key can check the same on the date when the answer keys are published.

Further, the Board has asked candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys to submit their challenges “by following due procedure”.

The JEE main examination this year was considered to be of moderate difficulty this year. Though many students found the mathematics section difficult, the rest of the examination was fairly simple, according to experts. The cut off is predicted to be at 105 this year due to more number of students participating and due to the easier physics and chemistry sections as compared to the previous years.

