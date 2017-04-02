JEE main 2017 exam analysis: Paper was of moderate difficulty, say experts

JEE main 2017 exam analysis: Mathematics was the toughest section. JEE main 2017 exam analysis: Mathematics was the toughest section.

JEE main 2017 exam analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) main exam on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Experts who have analysed the paper found that it had a moderate difficulty level.

The pattern followed this year was similar to the JEE main patter from 2011 to 2016. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted in the offline mode for entrance to BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses. Only the top 2,20,000 candidates who clear the main exam will be shortlisted for the advanced paper who will have to compete for 11,032 seats in the IITs.

“Overall difficulty level for paper is between easy to moderate. For a student who has been focused and serious all through the two years… must have done reasonably well,” said RL Trikha, the Director of FIITJEE. Experts found that while the paper was moderate, there were a few tricky questions.

Read | JEE Main 2017 analysis: Maths paper was lengthy and tricky

“In all the three subjects, 5-6 questions were framed quite differently. This year, lesser number of questions were memory based,” said Aakash Chaudhary, director of Aakash Educational Services Pvt Ltd. He added that the Physics and Chemistry portions of the paper were relatively simple while the maths portion had a few difficult questions.

“Questions asked were conceptual and nearer to the JEE advanced paper in terms of tricks and approach. Students confined to NCERT and related text books would find it difficult,” Chaudhary said about the Maths section.

“While questions were based on simple formulae, a lot of them were calculation-based. The paper contained 15 questions from Algebra, six from Calculus, three from Trigonometry, three from Conics and three from Vector Algebra,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content of Toppr.com.

Experts noted that there were 25 easy questions, 53 moderate questions and 12 difficult questions. According to them, Mathematics was the toughest section of the three and the expected cut off for advanced would be around 100.

For more stories on JEE main, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd