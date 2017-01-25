JEE Mains exam 2017: Correction facility for applications open, check here

JEE Mains exam 2017: The process will be open till February 3, 2017 and the board advised candidates to make the corrections carefully as it is a one time facility. JEE Mains exam 2017: The process will be open till February 3, 2017 and the board advised candidates to make the corrections carefully as it is a one time facility.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Thursday that the process of form correction for candidates of JEE mains 2017 will start on January 25, 2017. The process will be open till February 3, 2017 and the board advised candidates to make the corrections carefully as it is a one time facility.

Candidates can now log on to the official website to right any error in their application forms. You will, however, not be allowed to switch from the computer based (online) exam to the pen and paper (offline) exam. Additional fees, if any, will be accepted through credit cards, debit cards, Ewallets (SBI buddy, Paytm) or through e-challan generated during the online correction by cash in the Syndicate/Canara/ICICI/HDFC Bank.

Important dates:

Correction process- January 25- February 3, 2017

Last date for fee payment- February 4, 2017

Steps to make correction in application form:

– Go to the official JEE mains website (jeemain.nic.in)

– Scroll straight down to the bottom of the page and click on “Application for Particulars Correction”

– In the new window that opens, fill in the fields provided with your application number and password.

– Enter the security pin and click “login”

– Make the necessary corrections carefully.

– Take a print out of the same for further reference.

