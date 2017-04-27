#VinodKhanna
  • JEE Mains 2017 results declared by CBSE, know your scores here

JEE Mains 2017 results declared by CBSE, know your scores here

JEE Mains 2017 results: About 2.2 lakh candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017 to be held on May 21 - from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 2:29 pm
jeemain.nic.in, joint entrance exam, jee mains result 2017 , iit results 2017, jee main result 2017, jee mains 2017 result, jee main .nic.in, jeemain.nic.in result 2017, Iit results 2017, iit result 2017, jee results, cbse, iit jee results, jee, jee 2017, jee mains score, jee mains rank, jee result date, jee news, education news, indian express JEE Mains 2017 results: The JEE Main offline exam was held on April 2

JEE Mains results 2017: CBSE has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2017 results on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. CBSE will publish the merit list that will have the roll numbers of All India Rank (AIR) and based on the JEE Main score. About 2.2 lakh candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017 to be held on May 21 – from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The JEE Main offline exam was held on April 2, while computer-based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 8 and April 9. Exam was divided in three sections A, B and C that had questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics. Each question carried four marks.

jeemain.nic.in, joint entrance exam, jee mains result 2017 , iit results 2017, jee main result 2017, jee mains 2017 result, jee main .nic.in, jeemain.nic.in result 2017, Iit results 2017, iit result 2017, jee results, cbse, iit jee results, jee, jee 2017, jee mains score, jee mains rank, jee result date, jee news, education news, indian express JEE Mains 2017 results: Enter your roll number and date of birth on the box provided

Steps to download JEE Mains 2017 results and score card
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the link, ‘JEE Mains Results 2017’ flashing towards the bottom of the page
Enter your roll number and date of birth
After submitting the detials, the results will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout for future use

The candidates who get good rank in JEE Advanced will get admissions in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs).

For more JEE Mains 2017 results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 2:09 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. A
    Avantika
    Apr 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    CBSE has re-activated the result. Now its working. Cut Off Dips!! Those who checked result in morning, should check again. Two different urls active for JEE result. Make sure you go via cbseresults and urls contains “jee_main_zxc” Get more details here s: goo.gl/X9vI28
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    Apr 27: Latest News