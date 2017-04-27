JEE Mains 2017 results declared by CBSE, know your scores here

JEE Mains 2017 results: The JEE Main offline exam was held on April 2 JEE Mains 2017 results: The JEE Main offline exam was held on April 2

JEE Mains results 2017: CBSE has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2017 results on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. CBSE will publish the merit list that will have the roll numbers of All India Rank (AIR) and based on the JEE Main score. About 2.2 lakh candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017 to be held on May 21 – from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The JEE Main offline exam was held on April 2, while computer-based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 8 and April 9. Exam was divided in three sections A, B and C that had questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics. Each question carried four marks.

Steps to download JEE Mains 2017 results and score card

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link, ‘JEE Mains Results 2017’ flashing towards the bottom of the page

Enter your roll number and date of birth

After submitting the detials, the results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use

The candidates who get good rank in JEE Advanced will get admissions in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs).

