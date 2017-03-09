IIT JEE Main 2017 admit card to release soon

JEE Main 2017: JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras on May 21. JEE Main 2017: JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras on May 21.

IIT JEE Main 2017: CBSE will release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017 on the official website in the second week of March. The exam will be conducted on April 2, 2017 (Sunday) by the JEE Apex Board.

To qualify for appearing in exam, students need to have at least 75 per cent marks or be in top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination. For SC/ST students, the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the class 12 examination.

There shall be no weightage for the class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination 2017.

Steps to download JEE Main 2017 admit card

Visit the official website – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card’

Enter application number and password

Click on submit button

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/Take a print out and carry to the examination

This year, JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras on May 21.

