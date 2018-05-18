JEECUP results 2018 to be declared shortly, check at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP results 2018: JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P.

JEECUP results 2018: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.) will be releasing the result/score of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) by May third week. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website — jeecup.nic.in. From this year onwards, the exam conducting body had made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in UPJEE along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in the counseling.

There was one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test was three hours. For each correct question, four marks are given and one-fourth marks are deducted for wrong answers. The exam is conducted for admission into diploma/post diploma/post graduate diploma in engineering, technology and management programmes in polytechnic institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education and others.

JEECUP results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

JEECUP 2018: Seat allocation

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

