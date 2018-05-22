JEECUP answer key 2018 to be released shortly at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP answer key 2018: JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P.

JEECUP answer key 2018: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) will be released shortly by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.). The link to challenge the responses have already been activated but the same is showing server error at the moment, on opening. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key and challenge the same at the official website — jeecup.nic.in. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P. The exam this year was conducted on April 22.

Read | JEECUP results 2018 to be declared shortly, check at jeecup.nic.in

The seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

JEECUP answer key 2018: How to challenge responsee

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Response challenge 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step: Make the fee payment and complete the procedure

This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in UPJEE along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in the counseling. The exam is conducted for admission into diploma/post diploma/post graduate diploma in engineering, technology and management programmes in polytechnic institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education and others.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd