JEECUP 2017 results: Provisional results announced, check scores and answer key at jeecup.ac.in

JEECUP results 2017: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.) has announced the provisional results of JEECUP 2017. The council notified on the official wesbite that the final results will release on June 1. The answer keys have been released on May 29. The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had conducted the entrance exam on April 23, 2017. Over 3.66 lakh students registered for the JEECUP 2017. The students can access the results at jeecup.ac.in by following the steps written below:

JEECUP 2017 results, here’s how to download

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on ‘provisional result, impression and key’

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and question booklet number to view answer key

Once displayed, you may take a print out

The JEECUP 2017 is held for admission in polytechnic institutions in diploma, post diploma, PG diploma programmes in engineering, technology and management fields.

UP Polytechnic entrance exam 2017 for Group A of engineering/ technology diploma was held in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. For the results groups, it was held from 2:30 to 5:30pm on the same day.

The Council has also updated the branch wise list of seats available in polytechnic colleges for admissions in the academic session 2017-18.

