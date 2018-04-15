JEE Online Mains 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Exam concludes, check paper analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The students can check the official answer keys to be available in the website, jeemain.nic.in from April 24 JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The students can check the official answer keys to be available in the website, jeemain.nic.in from April 24

JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The JEE Mains (Online) Examination has completed in 258 cities across the country and abroad. The offline examination was conducted last Sunday, April 8.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year.

Read| JEE Mains online exam 2018 begins: Preparation tips and tricks

Last year, around 10.2 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations, which were conducted at 1781 centres across the country on April 2, 2017.

The students can check their answers from April 24, as the answer keys will be available from that date on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Distribution of seats: Have a look

Distribution of seats is as follows, IIT Kharagpur (113), IIT Dhanbad (95), IIT Kanpur (79), IIT BHU (76), IIT Roorkee (68), IIT Delhi (59), IIT Bombay (58) and IIT Guwahati (57).

Read| JEE Main (online) 2018: Last moment tips and instructions

This year, IITs have decided to reserve 779 seats over the normal intake exclusively for female engineering candidates to improve the poor gender ratio in B Tech courses.