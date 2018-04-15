JEE Online Mains 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Exam concludes, check paper analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The JEE Mains (Online) Examination has completed in 258 cities across the country and abroad. The offline examination was conducted last Sunday, April 8.
Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year.
Last year, around 10.2 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations, which were conducted at 1781 centres across the country on April 2, 2017.
The students can check their answers from April 24, as the answer keys will be available from that date on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
Distribution of seats: Have a look
Distribution of seats is as follows, IIT Kharagpur (113), IIT Dhanbad (95), IIT Kanpur (79), IIT BHU (76), IIT Roorkee (68), IIT Delhi (59), IIT Bombay (58) and IIT Guwahati (57).
This year, IITs have decided to reserve 779 seats over the normal intake exclusively for female engineering candidates to improve the poor gender ratio in B Tech courses.
Highlights
JEE Mains exam: Cut-off
The experts predict that the cut of will be around 90 to 100, studying the nature of the paper.
JEE Mains (Online) Exam: Paper analysis by students
Reactions from Students about Paper – 1(Online)- held on 15th April,2018.
There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years.
The paper had three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 30 questions from each subject.
Marking scheme was +4 marks for correct answer, – 1 for incorrect answer and zero if not attempted.
All 90 questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type.
The level of difficult as per feedback of students:
Physics - Medium
Chemistry - Medium (Mostly NCERT based)
Mathematics - Easy
Overall Level of paper was similar to JEE Offline Exam held on 8th April,2018. i.e. between Easy to Moderate level.
As compared to last year paper this year’s online paper was relatively of same level as per students
JEE Mains (Online) 2018: Overall paper was easy; Mathematics, a bit length, students' say
The JEE Mains (Online) exam was concluded today, April 15. Speaking to indianexpress.com, students' reacted with pleasure as the paper was not so tough. However, some students complained of Mathematics paper a bit lengthy.
Here is how students reacted:
Vaibhav Anand said, "The papers were easy, however, the Mathematics paper was a bit lengthy."
Sayan Maiti, a JEE aspirant said, "The paper was moderate but a bit lengthy, especially the Mathematics section. The Maths section consists of lots of descriptive questions."
JEE Mains 2018: How to challenge answer keys?
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the responses may challenge by filing online application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/ debit card and is non-refundable.
JEE Mains 2018: Official Answer Key
The candidates can check their answers from April 24, as the answer keys will be available on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
JEE Online Mains 2018: Experts' take
Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com
"Online examinations are increasing their circumference in a well-planned and effective way, allowing students from tier 2 towns and small cities to become comfortable with the technology. Also since IIT-JEE (Advanced) examination is going to happen only online that is another reason why more students opted for JEE (Main) online mode for hands on experience and actual practice."
Last week, JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was conducted, and close to 10,43,739 candidates appeared for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes etc.
The examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Monday, April 16 at various centres across India.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint against the owner of a website who allegedly spread the information that questions in the JEE (Main) 2018 exam were identical to those in a mock test held by a coaching academy in 2016. The FIR was filed against the website, cisthetaglobal.com, for circulating fake news.
“While it is established that the news… is completely baseless and circulated to damage the image of the board, CBSE has taken serious cognizance of the situation and filed a written complaint for lodging of FIR against the website owner on April 11,” said a CBSE statement.
Prof UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst"Online examinations are increasing their circumference in a well-planned and effective way, allowing students from tier 2 towns and small cities to become comfortable with the technology. Also since IIT-JEE (Advanced) examination is going to happen only online that is another reason why more students opted for JEE (Main) online mode for hands on experience and actual practice."
Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com
The examinations will be concluded at 5:30 pm. Stay here for latest update on paper analysis, students reactions.