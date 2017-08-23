Government puts common engineering entrance test move on hold

CBSE conducts JEE Main every year CBSE conducts JEE Main every year

The Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to junk the plan of introducing a common engineering entrance exam like NEET from next year. In March, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), had announced that from 2018, the government will introduce a national-level common entrance examination for government colleges. This regulation was opposed by the representatives of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu government.

However, the Ministry had decided to put the idea on hold for reviewing the success of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, before moving ahead. “It has been decided that there will be no common engineering exam next year. However, the idea has not been completely discarded. The AICTE will submit a report about feasibility of conducting the exam in future,” a senior official said.

At present the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) for admission to in IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges. Over 11 lakh students appear for it every year.

Besides, many state boards have their own entrance examinations for admissions in government and private colleges. Some states also grant admission based on marks of the Class 12 board exams.

There are over 3,300 approved engineering colleges in the country affiliated to universities, with an annual intake of around 16 lakh students.

