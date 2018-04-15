JEE Mains (Online) 2018: Students rate paper easy, but find Mathematics lengthy

JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The official answer keys will be available in the website, jeemain.nic.in, from April 24 JEE Mains (Online) 2018: The official answer keys will be available in the website, jeemain.nic.in, from April 24

JEE Online Mains 2018: The CBSE on Sunday conducted the JEE Mains (Online) Examination in 258 cities across the country and abroad. Students rated the paper as easy, but a few of them complained that Mathematics paper was a bit lengthy.

“The papers were easy, however, the Mathematics paper was a bit lengthy. Students found it difficult to complete the paper on time,” Vaibhav Anand, a JEE aspirant said.

Another student, Sayan Maiti said, “The paper was moderate but a bit lengthy, especially the Mathematics section. The Mathematics section consisted of lots of descriptive questions.” The online examination will also be conducted tomorrow, April 16, in other centres across the country.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can expect the results on the last week of April or on the first week of May. The result of Paper I is likely to be declared on the last week of April and Paper II on the month of May. This year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.

Read| JEE Online Mains 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Exam concludes, check paper analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Online Mains 2018: The level of difficulty as per feedback of students

Physics – Medium

Chemistry – Medium (Mostly NCERT based)

Mathematics – Easy

-Overall the level of paper was similar to JEE Offline Exam held on 8th April,2018. i.e. between Easy to Moderate level.

The experts are unable to make a comprehensive paper analysis as the board did not provide a hard copy of the paper. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida, said, “Students will get the paper after two days in their mail id, then a comprehensive analysis will be possible.”

Last week, JEE Mains (offline) papers were conducted, and close to 10,43,739 candidates appeared in the examinations. The students and the experts said that the paper was moderate, while rated the Physics paper as tough, and Mathematics, a bit lengthy. The experts also predicted the cut-off will be around 90 to 100.

Meanwhile, a website claimed that some question of the JEE Mains papers were identical to the 2016 mock test questions of the Narayana Coaching Centre. CBSE, however, denied the report and lodged an FIR against the owner of the website.

“CBSE reiterates that all these 7-8 questions were originally written only about two to three months back and they cannot and could not have figured in any model paper by any coaching institutions two years back. There is an atmosphere of falsities and rumour mongering being deliberately perpetuated against a prestigious organisation like CBSE,” said a board statement.

The candidates can verify their answers, as the official answer keys will be available on the website, jeemain.nic.in from April 24.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App