JEE Main 2018: Avoid doing these mistakes

In a viral post on Quora, a discussion about the best age to start preparing for IIT JEE, ended with the consensus that the best moment to start would be while still in one’s mother’s womb. As we approach the last few days before the exam, nerves will be all over the place. Don’t let the last minute panic unsettle you. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 (pen and paper mode) and April 15 and 16 for computer-based test mode. With these tips, you can make the most of your time before the exam and maintain a relaxed and positive frame of mind on exam day!

Revise and analyse

You have probably been preparing for this exam for a long time. Those concepts, formulae, and important topics covered are probably not very fresh in your memory. If you have made short notes or pointers, this is the best time to review the exam syllabus through your notes. You need to analyze your recall of the concepts and the problems. If your recollection of a topic or your ability to answer questions related to it is particularly weak, then spend more time on it.

Mock tests to speed up your preparation

Exams like the JEE Mains are not like your usual school exams. The pattern, types of questions and the manner in which they have to be answered are all very different. Even with the best preparation, if a student isn’t used to the exam pattern, it might get challenging. On exam day, every student feels nervous, but when the exam pattern is unfamiliar, it gets worse. To make sure you are comfortable with the exam pattern, make it a point to take several mock tests. Use your scores and the pattern to identify your strengths and weaknesses. Make note of sections that take too much time or sections in which your scores are less.

Preparation strategy

While attempting the mock tests, you will make a variety of strategic decisions. For example; leaving a question for later, abandoning a half-done question because it’s taking too much time or beginning with a section you are most/least familiar with. What strategy works best depends upon you, your preparation, and the exam pattern. Attempt different things and see what improves your score. Set clear time limits for every question. Instead of going section-by-section, go through the paper and attempt the questions that you are most confident about. That way, on the day of the examination, you won’t waste time thinking about what you should be doing.

Focus on speed

To do better in competitive examinations, aspirants might try to finish a question as fast as possible before moving on to the next answer. Being fast in answering and getting through questions is definitely a bonus. However, cutting corners can lead to wrong answers, lost time, and lost marks. Make it a point to go through your steps and reasoning for each question. This is a great habit to inculcate, and it will help you during the exam day.

Be a zen monk, not the battery bunny

During the last hour, your friends might be burning the midnight oil and comparing notes. This might make you feel like you are being left out. People end up staying up too late, trying to cram too much at the last minute, studying new books, which might spoil their chances. You need to be relaxed and prepared, well-rested and ready to give the examination. Play games, listen to music, read a book, and make sure you ease your mind.

Don’t let yourself be distracted by the actions and opinions of others – you can only control your own present and future. Focus on yourself and your well-being to accomplish the most that you can, and go to give the exam in the best state of mind possible. Best of luck!

Inputs by Mr Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com

