JEE Mains exam 2017: Last date for form correction, check here

JEE Mains exam 2017: Candidates may not switch to the offline exam if they have already picked the online exam. JEE Mains exam 2017: Candidates may not switch to the offline exam if they have already picked the online exam.

The last date to correct your application form, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has arrived. The process began on January 25, 2016. Candidates should also watch out for the last date for payment of the fee, which is on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Candidates can log on to the official website to right any error in their application forms. You may not, however, switch to the pen and paper (offline) exam if you have already picked the computer based (online) exam. Any additional fees can be paid via credit cards, debit cards, Ewallets (SBI buddy, Paytm) or through e-challan generated during the online correction by cash in the Syndicate/Canara/ICICI/HDFC Bank.

Candidates mus also know that the eligibility criteria for JEE mains and JEE advanced is different. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Odisha, from this year, will be admitting students in their respective engineering colleges through the JEE exam instead of conducting their own state-level examinations.

Steps to make corrections in application form:

– Go to the official JEE mains website (jeemain.nic.in)

– Scroll straight down to the bottom of the page and click on “Application for Particulars Correction”

– In the new window that opens, fill in the fields provided with your application number and password.

– Enter the security pin and click “login”

– Make the necessary corrections carefully.

– Take a print out of the same for further reference.

