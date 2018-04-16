JEE Main 2018: Top institutes other than IITs, NITs accepting JEE score, other options available   

JEE Mains 2018: The exam was conducted on Sunday, April 8 in the pen-paper (offline) mode and on April 15 and 16 in computer based mode. The exam was conducted on Sunday, April 8 in the pen-paper (offline) mode and on April 15 and 16 in computer based mode.

JEE Mains 2018: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains was successfully conducted on Sunday, April 8 in the pen-paper (offline) mode and on April 15 and 16 in computer based mode. Many students found the physics paper tricky and maths lengthy. It is expected that the result of Paper I is likely to be declared in the last week of April and Paper II in May. This year, the IITs had decided to reserve seats for female candidates. Also, according to a website, some question of the JEE Mains papers were identical to the 2016 mock test questions of the Narayana Coaching Centre. CBSE, however, denied the report and lodged an FIR against the owner of the website.

While the experts believe the cut-off will go down this year, there are many who have by now calculated their score – whether they will be able to score enough to sit for the JEE Advanced 2018 or not. If students are not satisfied with their performance, they should keep in mind that their JEE Main 2018 score will be accepted by other renowned institutes as well.

Here’s a list of renowned institutes which accept JEE Main score

– Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi

– Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad

– Amity School of Engineering, Noida

– Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM), Gwalior

– Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

– Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

– Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

– Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

– Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

– International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad

– Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida

– Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi

– Shiv Nadar University, Dadri

– Army Institute of Technology, Pune

– Graphic Era University, Dehradun

– Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune

– Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai

There were more than 10 lakh students who had appeared for the exam and at least 80 per cent of them will not qualify. If you have found yourself in this predicament, do not panic. Various other options are available which can still help you get the best out of your career and life.

Other entrance exams

Those who wish to make a career in the engineering field can check out various other good technical institutions that hold their own entrance examinations. These exams may be easier to crack than the JEE Main and the universities promise a bright career for the students. “There are other alternative engineering exams like BITs, VIT, SRM and state entrances, clearing which will give students access to many great engineering colleges,” says Ramesh Batlish, centre head of FIITJEE Noida.

“Alternatively, many private engineering colleges in India are few good options for such students who aspire to achieve their career goals,” says Silky Jain, executive director of Tula’s Institute.

Love science? There are other courses as well

Engineering is not the only career path for science students and they should not limit their potential to a single field. Many students, in fact, have greater aptitudes and may be interested in other courses.

“Students who are from the PCM background can pursue careers as Bachelor’s of Science in either maths, statistics, physics, electronics and other such courses,” says Jaideep Gupta, CEO and Founder of Univariety. He adds that students from PCB backgrounds can even take on BSc is biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, zoology and botany.

One may even change their field of study completely and take up subjects like economics, BCom, BBA, political science, psychology, hotel management, mass communication and journalism.

Should you drop the year?

If your performance is not satisfactory and IITs are your only target, you may take this extreme measure only if you are confident of scoring well in the next JEE. Experts advise caution against this move and warn that the tag of a “dropout” can have a negative effect.