JEE Mains 2018: List of banned items, important instructions; exam tomorrow

JEE Mains 2018: The fifth Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, one of the most prestigious engineering exams, is all set to be conducted tomorrow on Sunday, April 8 in pen-paper (offline) mode. The computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The paper will be conducted at different centres located in 112 cities across the country and abroad. The Board will use different sets of question papers on the different shifts on different dates of examination. We bring before you certain instructions, which candidates should keep in mind before and during the paper. Go through the below mentioned reminders in order to avoid any last moment mistakes.

Relax a day before

The day before the exam is only for relaxing your mind and filtering it of all the negative thoughts. Have faith in yourself and your preparation and maintain a positive outlook. Do not try to study a new topic now as it will only create confusion. Talk to your family members, watch TV, play games or go and enjoy a good walk. Don’t think about what you’ve left or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just relax and meditate if possible.

Don’t forget your admit card

Your admit card is that important document without which you won’t be allowed to appear for the same. It is always better to keep your card in your bag a night before the exam so that you don’t have to waste your time searching for it in the morning. It will carry details such as examination venue, duration, roll number and others. Do not forget to carry your identity proof along it.

Leave your house on time

It is always better to reach the examination venue earlier than reaching late and missing out giving the exam. In order to undergo frisking and complete registration formalities, candidates are advised to reach the centre at least 2.5 hours before the examination.

Paper 1:

Entry in the examination hall for frisking: 7 am

Test booklet distribution: 9:20 am

Last entry in the examination hall: 9:30 am

Paper 2:

Entry in the examination hall for frisking: 12:45 pm

Test booklet distribution: 1:50 pm

Last entry in the examination hall: 2 pm

Items banned

You are prohibited from carrying electronic devices like cell phone, calculator, electronic watch etc inside the examination hall. Materials like log table, book, notebook, log tables, printed or written material etc. are also not allowed. The candidature of anyone found carrying these items will be cancelled.

Diabetic candidates can carry eatables

Those suffering from diabetes can carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle inside the hall. However, they cannot carry packed foods like chocolate/candy/sandwich in the examination hall.

Instruction for architecture candidates

Candidates should bring their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons for aptitude test in architecture.

Carry a clip board

It will be better if candidates bring cardboard or a clip board in order to avoid facing any difficulty while filling responses in the answer sheet. So even if the tables provided in the examination room/hall do have smooth surface, this can come handy. They should make sure nothing is written on the board.

No pens allowed

Candidates should not carry any ball pens as they will be supplied the same in the examination.

