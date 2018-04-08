JEE Mains 2018: From tough Physics to easy Maths, here is how twitterati reacted

JEE Mains 2018: Students’ reaction on twitter JEE Mains 2018: Students’ reaction on twitter

The JEE Mains examination pen-paper (offline mode) first paper has just concluded in 112 cities across the country and abroad. According to the students, the paper was moderate, however, they faced difficulties in Physics section.

The online examinations will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The Board will use different sets of question papers on the different dates of examination. This year, close to 11 lakh candidates are appearing for the examinations, as per reports.

After clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year.

#JEEMains2018: Twitter reactions

The JEE Mains Offline Paper was easy with the Chemistry section moderately hard. I hope the same thing be carried over to thr Online Paper#JEEMAINS2018 — KaizerKore (@KaizerKore) April 8, 2018

#JEEMains 2018 is a tough one. — Nikhil Chaudhary (@NCBirbhan) April 8, 2018

#jeemains delhi public school nerul navi mumbai doesnt allow writing pads despite cbse allowing — A (@A98177297) April 8, 2018

JEE Mains 2018: Answer Key

The official answer keys, images of response sheets (OMR) sheets of pen-paper mode examinations (offline examinations) and online mode examination are likely to be published on the official website from April 24 to April 27, 2018. The answer keys will be visible on the website http://www.jeemain.nic.in

How to challenge answer keys?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the results may challenge it by filing online application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/debit card and is non-refundable.

