JEE Mains 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Paper is moderate, problems in Physics

As close to 11 lakh candidates are appearing for the JEE Mains examinations this year (File)

The CBSE is conducting the JEE Mains Examinations in 112 cities across the country and abroad. The first paper (offline mode) has just concluded. The students reacted with pleasure as the paper was easy. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a student said, that apart from Physics and Maths, the paper was quite easy. However, the student complained of some errors in questions in Physics section.

The online examinations will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The Board will use different sets of question papers on the different dates of examination. This year, close to 11 lakh candidates are appearing for the examinations, as per reports.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year.

Last year, around 10.2 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations. The examinations were conducted at 1781 centres across the country on April 2, 2017.

