JEE Mains 2018: Cut off expected between 95 to 105, say experts

JEE Mains 2018: The cut off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 is expected to be between 95 to 105 this year, according to experts. The exam, which was held on April 8, was considered to be moderate, with difficulty level similar to the last two years. The Physics and Mathematics papers were the toughest, as per the experts.

“The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105,” said Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com. The paper level, he said, was as difficult as last two years and picked Physics as the toughest among the three.

“Surprisingly, Physics was the toughest paper among the three. The questions were a mix of theory based and calculation. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions from 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from 11th standard syllabus. This section had 4 difficult questions, 20 moderate questions and 6 easy questions. Initial assessment found that none of the options of Q.6 of set B were correct. The question was based on Pulley where minimum mass was to be ascertained,” he said.

Prof Uday Nath Mishra of BasicFirst, however, predicted the expected cut off to go round within 80 to 90. “Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, Physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, Inorganic chemistry was easy. Maths was mostly based on class 12 syllabus and was more formula based. Maximum questions were from Calculus. Physics was based on class 11th syllabus and greater portion of Mechanics & Electrostatics was covered,” he said.

What was the cut off last year?

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively.

JEE Mains 2018: Students’ reactions

According to students, the paper was moderate, however, they faced difficulties in Physics section.

JEE Mains 2018 Answer Key

The official answer keys, images of response sheets (OMR) of pen-paper mode examinations (offline examinations) and online mode examination, is likely to be published on the official website from April 24 to April 27, 2018. The answer keys will be visible on the website http://www.jeemain.nic.in

How to challenge answer keys?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the responses may challenge by filing online application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/ debit card and is non-refundable.

