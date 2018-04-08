JEE Mains 2018: Check out unofficial answer keys

JEE Mains 2018: The official answer keys will be available in the website from April 24 to April 27, 2018 JEE Mains 2018: The official answer keys will be available in the website from April 24 to April 27, 2018

JEE Mains 2018: The JEE Mains examination has just been concluded, with students finding difficulties in solving Mathematics and Physics papers. A majority of students complained of Physics paper being tough and Mathematics being lengthy. The official answer keys will be available in the website from April 24 to April 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, many coaching centres and training institutes have released their own answer keys for the offline paper. As close to 11 lakh candidates appeared for the offline paper this year.

The experts pegged the cut off between 90 to 100 this year. “The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105,” said Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com. The paper level, he said, was as difficult as last two years and picked Physics as the toughest among the three.

Prof Uday Nath Mishra of BasicFirst, however, predicted the expected cut off to hover between 80 to 90. “Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, Physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, Inorganic chemistry was easy,” he said.

What was the cut off last year?

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively.

Answer Keys by Allen:

Physics: Click here

Chemistry: Click here

Mathematics: Click here

Dates for availability of official answer keys

The official answer keys, images of OMR response sheets of pen-paper mode examinations (offline examinations) and online mode examination is likely to be published on the official website from April 24 to April 27, 2018. The answer keys will be visible on the website http://www.jeemain.nic.in

How to challenge answer keys?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the responses may challenge by filing online application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions till April 27, 2018. The fee can also be paid by credit/ debit card and is non-refundable.

