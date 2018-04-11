JEE Mains 2018: CBSE refutes reports of identical questions from mock test

The JEE question paper, a senior CBSE officer said, contain questions that are picked out of question bank containing close to 1,500 original items The JEE question paper, a senior CBSE officer said, contain questions that are picked out of question bank containing close to 1,500 original items

Refuting media reports that seven to eight questions out of 90 in the JEE(MAIN) 2018 examination were from a model question paper set by a coaching institution in 2016, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that all the questions are original and were set by examiners only two months ago. The JEE question paper, a senior CBSE officer said, contain questions that are picked out of question bank containing close to 1,500 original items. The question bank is prepared by over 100 experts and each question is handwritten.

“After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly from the bank and eight to nine sets are created. After this the moderator even makes handwritten changes to each set. Then any one set is randomly picked for use in JEE and sent to the confidential printer,” the above officer added.

Asking people to not pay heed to “falsities”, the Board’s statement said, “CBSE reiterates that all these 7-8 questions were originally written only about two to three months back and they cannot and could not have figured in any model paper by any coaching institutions two years back. There is an atmosphere of falsities and rumour mongering being deliberately perpetuated against a prestigious organisation like CBSE.”

Although the Board had recently announced re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper on account of paper leak, CBSE has also been battling rumours of purported leaks. “There seems to be a conspiracy to create panic and we are trying our best to defeat that. The latest rumour on the JEE(Main) examination appears to be a case of rivalry between two coaching centres with one trying to tarnish the image of the other with fake news,” said an HRD ministry official who did not wish to be identified

