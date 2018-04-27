JEE Mains 2018 answer keys: Last date to raise objections at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains answer keys: The answer keys for the same were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on April 24. The answer keys for the same were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on April 24.

JEE Mains answer keys: Today is the last date for raising objections against the answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 and those who have not applied yet can do so at the earliest by login at the official website — jeemain.nic.in. The answer keys for the same were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 24. The offline exam was conducted on April 8 and the online exam was held on April 15 and 16. JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes.

JEE Mains 2018 was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders. The cut-off for the same is expected to be between 95 to 105 this year, according to experts. Last year, Kalpit Veerwal topped the JEE Mains exam by scoring 100 per cent. He also made it to the Limca Book of Records. Also, the IITs have decided to collectively offer 779 seats, over and above the normal intake, exclusively for female engineering candidates this year to improve the poor gender ratio in B Tech courses.

A candidate who is unsatisfied with the response sheet may challenge the same through an application form online. Rs 1,000 will have to be paid per question. Candidates can pay the fee both by credit and debit card. Once paid, the fee is non-refundable. However, in case the challenge is accepted by the Board, the fee for each accepted challenge will be refunded to the concerned candidate. The JEE Mains 2018 results will be out by April-end.

JEE offline and online analysis

JEE Mains (offline) papers were conducted, and close to 10,43,739 candidates appeared in the examinations. The students and the experts said that the paper was moderate, while rated the Physics paper as tough, and Mathematics, a bit lengthy. The experts also predicted the cut-off will be around 90 to 100. “The exam was easy, however, the Mathematics section was a little lengthy. Students found it difficult to complete the paper on time,” Vaibhav Anand, a JEE aspirant said.

