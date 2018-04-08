JEE Mains 2018 analysis: Difficulty level moderate, Physics tough

JEE Mains 2018 paper analysis: Experts who have analysed the paper found that it had a moderate difficulty level JEE Mains 2018 paper analysis: Experts who have analysed the paper found that it had a moderate difficulty level

JEE Mains 2018 paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) main exam on Sunday, April 8, 2017. As per experts, Paper I difficulty level was moderate, however, students have found Physics section tricky and tough.

The pattern followed this year was quite similar that of the last two years’ papers. This year, close to 11 lakh candidates have appeared for the examinations, as per reports. Out of which, only 2.24 lakh students will be eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced 2018 exam which is scheduled on the May 20. The answer keys will be uploaded on the official website, jeemain.nic.in, from April 24 to April 27, 2018.

JEE Mains 2018 paper analysis: Experts reactions

Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com

“In terms of difficulty level, this year’s paper was similar to the last two years’ papers. The paper was moderately easy. A student should not have had much trouble completing the paper as well. They found similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus. The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105.

Physics

Surprisingly, Physics was the toughest paper among the three. The questions were a mix of theory based and calculation. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions from 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from 11th standard syllabus. This section had 4 difficult questions, 20 moderate questions and 6 easy questions. Initial assessment fond that none of the options of Q.6 of set B were correct. The question was based on Pulley where minimum mass was to be ascertained.

Chemistry

Chemistry was the moderately easy among the three. This section was lengthy in comparison to the other sections. There were 14 questions asked from 12th standard syllabus and 16 questions from 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 17 moderate questions, and 10 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects students may find 2 options of Q.63 of Set B could to be correct. However, we think the answer should be option 1. This was a question from Alcohol phenol and ether, on a reaction of Phenol.

Mathematics

Surprisingly, Mathematics was the easiest paper amongst the three. Most questions were calculative. There were 10 questions asked from 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 14 moderate questions and 13 easy questions.”

Prof Uday Nath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst

“Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, Physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, Inorganic chemistry was easy. Maths was mostly based on class 12 syllabus and was more formula based. Maximum questions were from Calculus. Physics was based on class 11th syllabus and greater portion of Mechanics & Electrostatics was covered.”

As per BASE institute, Physics was difficult in the overall comparison. It was lenghty as well. Four questions are modified version of those that appeared in the previous years JEE Advanced. This time, equal weightage has been given to first and second year topics

JEE Mains 2018 paper analysis: Students’ reactions

As compared to last year, paper was relatively tougher , students reacted, saying the overall paper was moderate. However, a majority of students found difficulties in solving the Physics paper.

