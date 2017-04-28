JEE Main: Topper among girls from Nashik chooses IISc over IITs

A Nashik girl who scored the highest rank among all women candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) has decided to give the IITs a pass to instead pursue research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Vrunda Rathi has topped among the girls scoring an overall rank of 71. A student of Loknete Vyankatrao Hiray Arts‚ Science and Commerce College in Nashik, she has scored 312 out of 360 marks in the entrance exam for all engineering colleges, including IITs.

Rathi said she was more interested in research rather than engineering, and hence would apply to the IISc in Bangalore. Having enrolled in the Nashik division of PACE, she has already started preparation for the advanced JEE. Rathi is also trained in classical flute and finds it an excellent stress buster.

