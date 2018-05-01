Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
JEE Main: Top 2 rank holders from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 10.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which helps students to get admission in other engineering colleges.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2018 5:56:25 am
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh has topped the exam, qualifying along with 2.3 lakh other candidates to sit for JEE (Advance) examination for entry to the IITs and Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

A total of 10.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which helps students to get admission in other engineering colleges.

The second rank was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, also from Andhra Pradesh, and the third position was taken by Parth Laturia from Rajasthan.

A total of 1,80, 331 boys and 50,693 girls cleared the exam. The common rank list for the general candidates this year is 74.

