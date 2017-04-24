Super 30 founder Anand Kumar felicitated in United States

Anand Kumar, the founder, was praised for taking students from low-income sections of society under his wing and coaching them for free or at a nominal fee. Anand Kumar, the founder, was praised for taking students from low-income sections of society under his wing and coaching them for free or at a nominal fee.

The founder of “Super 30”, a coaching institute that aids students from economically backwards sections of society get seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was felicitated in the United States by the Indian-American community for his contribution.

Anand Kumar, the founder, was praised for taking students from low-income sections of society under his wing and coaching them for free or at a nominal fee. The felicitation was organised by Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJANA), and Kumar was lauded for his efforts by Federation of Indian Associations Ramesh Patel.

Read | Super 30 students win aeroplane model-making competition in Japan

He was even presented a plaque by Federation of Indian Associations Vice President Alok Kumar. The Super 30 programme has aided hundreds of students to get into IITs over seven years since its inception. The programme provides free coaching, lodging and food for the students.

The programme recently opened its doors to students outside of Bihar. It announced that the admission into Super 30 will be open to poor and lower middle class family students from other states, but the admission procedure will remain the same as before. Candidates will have to clear an entrance test and the short listed students will be accepted into the programme for the academic terms starting in 2017 and 2018.

For more stories on IITs or Super 30, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd