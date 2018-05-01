JEE Main Results: Ludhiana boy bags All India Rank 23

Tarush Goyal Tarush Goyal

TARUSH GOYAL, 17, a student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar Ludhiana, secured All India Rank (AIR) 23 as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-main) Monday evening.

His score was 335 out of 360. His parents are doctors and even after the declaration of the results, he was busy

attending coaching classes and preparing for JEE (advanced) exam scheduled for May 20. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rinkal Goyal, his mother who is a rural medical officer, said Tarush has been aiming at admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for engineering in computer sciences.

“Currently, he is in Chandigarh and preparing for JEE advanced exam. He prepared with help of his school teachers and on weekends he goes to Chandigarh where he takes coaching. Self-study played an important role in his success,” said his mother. His father Dr Sunil Goyal, an ENT specialist, is also a rural medical officer. The family lives in Guru Gyan Vihar in Jawaddi area of Ludhiana.

Tarush was attending his coaching class in Chandigarh when The Indian Express tried to contact him over phone. His mother added, “He never had any interest in biology. It was only mathematics that he really likes studying. The interest in mathematics grew over time. Though I and his father are doctors, we never forced him to choose the same profession. He was very clear that he wants to pursue mathematics.”

Apart from studies, Tarush likes playing football and watching television on his breaks from studying. “He has been playing football in school. Otherwise, watching television is what he does to take a break and freshen up his mind,” added the mother. Tarush studied at Sat Paul Mittal School till class X and then changed from ICSE board

to CBSE.

“Since he wanted to focus on mathematics, we changed his school as English literature in ICSE board is tougher compared to CBSE. It would have affected his preparations for JEE,” said his mother.

