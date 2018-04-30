JEE Main results 2018 to be declared at 6  

JEE Main 2018: The results will be declared at 6 PM at jeemain.nic.in JEE Main 2018: The results will be declared at 6 PM at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018: The results of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) have been declared by CBSE Monday, April 30. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results and score at the official website — jeemain.nic.in, apart from it, the results will be available at cbse.results.nic.in, results.nic.in. This year, topped the JEE Mains examination followed by. secured the second and third position respectively.

Close to 10,43,739 had appeared for the JEE (Offline) examination that was conducted on April 8, 2018 at various centres across the country. The examination was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders. The online examinations were held on April 15, 16. This year, there was an increase in the number of candidates. Last year 1.65 lakh candidates had appeared for the online exam but this year 2,16,756 candidates appeared. From India, a total of 21,6,205 candidates had appeared for the online exam and 551 had appeared abroad.

JEE Main results 2018: Here’s how to check scores online

The candidates can check the results through jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates have to keep their admit cards handy, as the results can be declared at any time. Once declared, enter registration number/ roll number to get the results. Download the copy and take a print out for further reference.

IITs have decided to collectively reserve 779 seats over and above the normal intake exclusively for female engineering candidates this year to improve the poor gender ratio in B Tech courses.

JEE Mains (Online) 2018: Distribution of seats

Distribution of seats is as follows: IIT Kharagpur (113), IIT Dhanbad (95), IIT Kanpur (79), IIT BHU (76), IIT Roorkee (68), IIT Delhi (59), IIT Bombay (58) and IIT Guwahati (57).

The students who will clear the examination can get admission into Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses in various institutes across the country. The exam was conducted in two stages, JEE Main was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced.

