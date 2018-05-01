JEE Main Results 2018: Practice is my success mantra, says Delhi topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja

JEE Main Results 2018: AIR 9 Simarpreet Singh Saluja JEE Main Results 2018: AIR 9 Simarpreet Singh Saluja

JEE Main Results 2018: “Everyday, I practiced every paper for two to three hours, and I never refrained from whatever the condition was,” said Simarpreet Singh Saluja. This year, Simarpreet topped the JEE Main examination from Delhi, and he also secured ninth rank all over India. The topper dedicated three to four hours everyday for his preparation, which includes study and practicing it on the same day.

“Everyday, I studied a chapter thoroughly, and revised it that day only. It helps me to memorise it better, as hardly there is time to revise,” said the Delhi topper.

JEE Mains 2018: How the topper prepared for the examination

The Joint Entrance examination is the most coveted examination for the Engineering aspirants. The examination was held in two parts, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the topper analysed his paper wise preparation strategy.

Physics

The topper said that chapters like Communication technology, Diffraction, Semi-conductors are the most important. “For it, I solved every questions of the last five years, and also questions from NCERT books,” 18-year-old Simarpreet said. The topper who is also a FIITJEE student said, “I studied whatever notes my teachers provided, and solved the analytical part everyday.”

Chemistry

According to the topper, “The inorganic, organic and the environmental chemistry are the most important.” The topper highlighted that without a detailed understanding of these chapters, it is quite difficult to answer, as the most questions in this part are conceptual. “I jot down every question of this chapter from the last year papers, solved it, and revised it as many times as I can, apart from the thorough study.”

Mathematics

In Mathematics, the topper mentioned Mathematical Reasoning, Calculus, 3D Geometry, and Vectors as the most important. “The Mathematics is on understanding and practice. Solve as many questions you can, it will help you in the examination hall,” the topper said.

How the topper is preparing for JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced is the most crucial part of the examination, as most of the questions asked are conceptual based with high stress given on the analytical part. The Delhi topper said that he is following the NCERT books, notes provided by his institute while also keeping a track of last five years question papers.

Topper’s dream to get into IIT Bombay

The 18-year-old, Simarpreet said that his dream is to pursue Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay.

‘Never forced me, they accept whatever I achieved’ 18-year-old on his supporting parents

“Successful, or not, my parents never forced me to achieve, they accept whatever the results may be,” said the 18-year-old. “This helped me prepare stress free for the competition,” said AIR 9 holder.

Simarpreet’s father Mahender Jeet Singh is a State Bank employee and his mother Davinder Kaur Saluja works in Ministry of Home Affairs. Simarpreet, is a student of FIITJEE, Punjabi Bagh and hails from Tilak Nagar, West Delhi.

Around 2,31,024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced which includes 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh topped the examination followed by KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli and Parth Laturia from Maharashtra.

The JEE Advanced examination will be held on May 20.

