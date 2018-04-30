CBSE JEE Mains Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Results today at cbseresults.nic.in, jeemain.nic.in

CBSE JEE Mains Results 2018: The results of Joint Entrance (Main) examination will be declared on April 30, 2018 at the official website, jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The offline examination was conducted on April 8, 2018 and the online examination was held on April 15 and April 16, 2018. This year, over 10 lakh candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes. The students rated overall paper as moderate, however, they found Physics tough.
Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year. Earlier, the answer keys were released on April 24, and the students check their answer keys till April 27.
Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively. Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.
Highlights
According to experts, the difficulty level of Paper I was moderate, however, students found Physics section tricky and tough and Maths paper lenghty. In all the three subjects, 5-6 questions were framed quite differently.
JEE Mains offline exam was conducted on April 8 and the online exam was held on April 15 and 16. The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on April 24.
The score that will be released today shall comprise the actual marks obtained in Paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) – 2018. The rank shall comprise all India rank and all India category rank.
Log on to the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and jeemain.nic.in. Click on the results link on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your registration number and other required details. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference
CBSE will publish the results of Joint Entrance Exam 2018 for both offline and online examinations today at cbseresults.nic.in and jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can view their scores once released. The exams were held in April and the Main results will be out on April 30. Those who qualify will get chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2018 that will be conducted by IIT-Kanpur this year
