CBSE JEE Mains Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Results today at cbseresults.nic.in, jeemain.nic.in

CBSE JEE Mains Results 2018: The results of Joint Entrance (Main) examination will be declared on April 30, 2018 at the official website, jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The offline examination was conducted on April 8, 2018 and the online examination was held on April 15 and April 16, 2018. This year, over 10 lakh candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes. The students rated overall paper as moderate, however, they found Physics tough.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates can get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. The exam is held in two stages— JEE main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE advanced which is held by different IITs every year. Earlier, the answer keys were released on April 24, and the students check their answer keys till April 27.

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively. Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.