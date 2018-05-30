JEE Main Paper 2 results 2018 declared at jeemain.nic.in, check now

JEE Main results 2018: The students can check the results through jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in JEE Main results 2018: The students can check the results through jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

JEE Main results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of JEE Main (Architecture) examinations. Around 1,22,543 candidates who had appeared for the JEE (Main) (Paper-II) examination can check the results through the official websites, jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This year, 68,846 boys and 53,697 girls wrote the examination that was conducted on April 8, 2018 at 113 cities across the country.

Close to 10,43,739 had appeared for the JEE (Offline) examination that was conducted on April 8, 2018 at various centres across the country. The examination was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders. The online examinations were held on April 15, 16. This year, there was an increase in the number of candidates. Last year 1.65 lakh candidates had appeared for the online exam but this year 2,16,756 candidates appeared. From India, a total of 21,6,205 candidates had appeared for the online exam and 551 had appeared abroad.

Earlier the JEE Main result was declared on May 1. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year, successfully, which includes 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is AIR 2 and Parth Laturia from Maharashtra holds the third position. Parth’s parents are doctors and Laturia has always been a bright student. He wants to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay. “It’s one of the best engineering institutes and gives good exposure to students along with best facilities.” The offline examination was conducted on April 8, 2018 and the online examination was held on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

